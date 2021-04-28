 Skip to main content
May I. (Trevellyan) Wescott
May I. (Trevellyan) Wescott

May I. (Trevellyan) Wescott DRESDEN — May I. (Trevellyan) Wescott, 81, a longtime resident of Whitehall then Dresden, died peacefully on April 26, 2021 at the Glens Falls Hospital after a brief illness

A full obituary will appear in the Thursday Edition of The Post-Star and arrangements are under the direction of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887.

