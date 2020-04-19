Mary Theresa (Hall) Place
0 entries

Mary Theresa (Hall) Place

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Mary Theresa (Hall) Place, 85, of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Place as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News