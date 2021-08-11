LAKE GEORGE — Mary Ruta, 75, of Lake George, NY passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The family will receive family and friends from 4 to 5 PM on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY with a funeral service to follow at 5 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 9:30 AM. A full obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of the Post Star.