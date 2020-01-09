Mary Rita Gordon
Mary Rita Gordon

WHITEHALL — Mary Rita Gordon, 92, passed away on Jan. 8, 2020 at the Pines of Glens Falls following a long illness. Family and friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Whitehall Athletic Club on Poultney Street in Whitehall. There will be a Mass of Christian burial conducted on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church on Skene Street in Whitehall.

A full obituary will appear in the Friday Edition of The Post-Star. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Gordon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

