WHITEHALL — Mary Rita Gordon, 92, passed away on Jan. 8, 2020 at the Pines of Glens Falls following a long illness. Family and friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Whitehall Athletic Club on Poultney Street in Whitehall. There will be a Mass of Christian burial conducted on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church on Skene Street in Whitehall.