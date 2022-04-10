GLENS FALLS — Mary (Miller) Hunter, 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Family and friends may call from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, at Durkeetown Baptist Church, 2 Durkeetown Road, Fort Edward.

Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery Queensbury.

A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition of The Post-Star.