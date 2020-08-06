You have permission to edit this article.
GLENS FALLS — Mary-Lou Winchip, 76, of Glens Falls, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital. Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury. Memorial service will be Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home followed by a burial at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury. A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.

