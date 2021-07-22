 Skip to main content
Mary K. Donovan
Mary K. Donovan

GLENS FALLS — Mary K. Donovan, 65, passed away on July 20, 2021. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star. Arrangements are under the direction of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

