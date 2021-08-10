 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary F. Horrigan
0 entries

Mary F. Horrigan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON FALLS — Mary F. Horrigan, 95, of Weston Avenue, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at her home.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021 at St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church on the Park in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

A full obituary will be in a future edition of the Post Star.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to start getting kids ready to go back to school

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News