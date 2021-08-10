HUDSON FALLS — Mary F. Horrigan, 95, of Weston Avenue, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at her home.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021 at St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church on the Park in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

A full obituary will be in a future edition of the Post Star.