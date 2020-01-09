CORINTH — Mary Ellen Allen, 67, passed away Wednesday morning, Jan. 8, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Friends may call from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at the funeral home at 2:30 p.m. Monday.
A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
To send flowers to the family of Mary Allen, please visit Tribute Store.
