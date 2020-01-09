Mary Ellen Allen
Mary Ellen Allen

  • 0
CORINTH — Mary Ellen Allen, 67, passed away Wednesday morning, Jan. 8, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Friends may call from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at the funeral home at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Service information

Jan 13
Visitation
Monday, January 13, 2020
1:00PM-2:30PM
Brewer Funeral Home
24 Church St.
Lake Luzerne, NY 12846
Jan 13
Funeral Service
Monday, January 13, 2020
2:30PM
Brewer Funeral Home
24 Church St.
Lake Luzerne, NY 12846
