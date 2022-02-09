Mary Elle Thombs
GLENS FALLS — Mary Ellen Thombs, 61, of Glens Falls, NY passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 6, 2022.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 at St. Mary’s Church, Glens Falls, NY. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.
