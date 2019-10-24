QUEENSBURY — Mary Elizabeth Conlon O'Brien, 88, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
A Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Mary's Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls.
Interment will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of The Post-Star.
To express condolences, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
