Mary Ann Pine

INDIAN LAKE — Mary Ann Pine, 86, of Onteora Trail, passed away Wednesday morning, Sept. 11, 2019 at Hartford Hospital, Hartford, Connecticut.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at Miller Funeral Home, 6357 State Route 30, Indian Lake. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary's Church.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

