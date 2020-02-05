FORT ANN — Marvin Millington, 82, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.

Funeral services will follow the calling hours at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with Sister Donna M. Irvine S.S.N.D. officiating.

Burial will be at a date to be announced in the spring at Bates Cemetery in Johnsburg.

For online condolences and to view Marvin's Book Of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will follow in a later edition of The Post-Star.

