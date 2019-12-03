{{featured_button_text}}

GREENWICH — Marvin H. DuBois, 89, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at Wesley Health Care Center with his wife by his side.

A graveside service will be held in the Gansevoort Cemetery in the spring.

A full obituary will be published in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY.

