ARGYLE — Marsha Lou Depew, 66, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

At Marsha's request there will be no calling hours.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Argyle Presbyterian Church, 48 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.

Burial will be conducted in the spring at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.

A full obituary will be in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.

To view Marsha's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

