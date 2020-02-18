Marsha Lou Depew
0 entries

Marsha Lou Depew

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ARGYLE — Marsha Lou Depew, 66, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

At Marsha's request there will be no calling hours.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Argyle Presbyterian Church, 48 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.

Burial will be conducted in the spring at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.

A full obituary will be in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.

To view Marsha's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marsha Depew as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News