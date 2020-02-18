ARGYLE — Marsha Lou Depew, 66, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
At Marsha's request there will be no calling hours.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Argyle Presbyterian Church, 48 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.
You have free articles remaining.
Burial will be conducted in the spring at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.
A full obituary will be in a future edition of The Post-Star.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.
To view Marsha's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Marsha Depew as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.