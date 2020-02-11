Marne Bigelow
HUDSON FALLS — Marne Bigelow, 72, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

At Marne's request there will be no calling hours.

Graveside services will be conducted in the spring.

A full obituary will appear at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer funeral home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.

