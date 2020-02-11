Marlene Patricia Cook
Marlene Patricia Cook

FORT EDWARD — Marlene Patricia Cook, 85, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation.

Arrangements are pending and in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

To view Marlene's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

