Marlene M. Santoro

HUDSON FALLS — Marlene M. Santoro, 87, of Hudson Falls, passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 15, 2023.

Friends may call on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church on the Park in Hudson Falls.

Her Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. on Saturday, at the church.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements have entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.