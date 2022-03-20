Queensbury -

Marlene M. Connolly, 75, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at her home with her loving husband and family by her side.

Calling hours are scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022,at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, Aviation Road, Queensbury.

Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

A full obituary will appear at a later date.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.