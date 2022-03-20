 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marlene M. Connolly

  • 0

Queensbury -

Marlene M. Connolly, 75, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at her home with her loving husband and family by her side.

Calling hours are scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022,at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, Aviation Road, Queensbury.

Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

A full obituary will appear at a later date.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Could hydrogen planes slow climate change?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News