Mark W. La Mere
Mark W. La Mere

LAKE LUZERNE — Mark W. La Mere, 62, of Sylvan Rd., passed away Sunday morning, June 6, 2021 at Albany Medical Center.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Post Star.

Friends may call Tuesday (today) from 5-8 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Lake Luzerne.

Burial will be at 2 p.m. in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Hudson Falls.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.

