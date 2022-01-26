OCALA, FL — Mark J. Orsini, 67, passed away peacefully at his home in Ocala, FL on Jan. 21, 2022.

Formally from Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Frank and Eleanor Orsini.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and burial will be private and at the convenience of his family.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.