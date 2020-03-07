Mark Daniel Hanson
GLENS FALLS — Mark Daniel Hanson, 65, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side.

Arrangements are pending under the care of Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

