HADLEY and HARTFORD — Mark A. Woodcock, 57, of Hadley and Hartford, New York died on Nov. 7, 2019, at Bay View Rehab Center Bradenton, Florida, following complications from diabetes.

A full obituary will appear in the Dec. 15 issue of The Post-Star.

