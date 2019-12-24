Marjorie 'Margie' Elinor Miller
0 entries

Marjorie 'Margie' Elinor Miller

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ARGYLE — Marjorie "Margie" Elinor Miller, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, with her sister, Ruth, her daughter, Lori, and her niece, April, at her side, as “Take Me Home Country Roads” played softly in the background.

Friends are invited to call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.

A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To post online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of The Post- Star.

To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News