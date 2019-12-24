ARGYLE — Marjorie "Margie" Elinor Miller, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, with her sister, Ruth, her daughter, Lori, and her niece, April, at her side, as “Take Me Home Country Roads” played softly in the background.

Friends are invited to call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To post online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of The Post- Star.

To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.