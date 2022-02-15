BOLTON LANDING — Marjorie Althea Duggan, 91, passed peacefully on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, February 17, 2022 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, N.Y.
Services will be on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Bolton Landing.
Full obituary to follow.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
