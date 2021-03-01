Marion R. “Ginger” Longden

FORD EDWARD — Marion R. “Ginger” Longden, 86, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at her home.

At the Marion’s request there will be no calling hours. Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Marion’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of the Post Star.