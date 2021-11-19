 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marion "Earlene" Doyle (MacDuff)

  • 0

HUDSON FALLS — Marion "Earlene" Doyle (MacDuff), 65, passed away peacefully at Glens Falls Hospital on November 17, 2021.

Friends may call on Tuesday, from 5-7 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. Please wear a mask or face covering upon entering the funeral home for visitation, regardless of vaccination status.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church, on the park in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

A full obituary will appear in Saturday's edition of The Post-Star.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why Republicans don't criticize Trump

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News