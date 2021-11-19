HUDSON FALLS — Marion "Earlene" Doyle (MacDuff), 65, passed away peacefully at Glens Falls Hospital on November 17, 2021.
Friends may call on Tuesday, from 5-7 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. Please wear a mask or face covering upon entering the funeral home for visitation, regardless of vaccination status.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church, on the park in Hudson Falls.
The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.
A full obituary will appear in Saturday's edition of The Post-Star.
