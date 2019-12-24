SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Marilyn (Jones) Fiore, 86, of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Mary's Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls.
Interment will be in the spring at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of The Post Star.
Service information
Dec 27
Calling Hours
Friday, December 27, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Rd
Queensbury, NY 12804
