SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Marilyn (Jones) Fiore, 86, of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Mary's Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls.

Interment will be in the spring at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of The Post Star.

To send flowers to the family of Marilyn Fiore, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home

407 Bay Rd

Queensbury, NY 12804 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Marilyn's Calling Hours begins.