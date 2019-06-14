{{featured_button_text}}

Marilyn A. Smith

NORTH CREEK — Marilyn A. Smith, 82, of Fairview Avenue, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Arrangements are pending and Marilyn's complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook and condolences.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Marilyn A. Smith
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments