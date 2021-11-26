 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marie McCotter

  • 0

Marie McCotter

HARTFORD — Marie McCotter, 67, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at the Argyle United Methodist Church, 14 Sheridan Street, Argyle, NY 12809. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Five ways to make your real Christmas Tree last longer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News