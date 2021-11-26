Marie McCotter

HARTFORD — Marie McCotter, 67, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at the Argyle United Methodist Church, 14 Sheridan Street, Argyle, NY 12809. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.