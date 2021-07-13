GLENS FALLS — Maria Severia Scarpellino, 76, longtime resident of Glens Falls, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Granville Center.

A memorial service at Baker Funeral Home, 11 LaFayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, will be on July 16, 2021 at 1 p.m. followed by a graveside service at St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.