 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maria Severia Scarpellino
0 entries

Maria Severia Scarpellino

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Maria Severia Scarpellino, 76, longtime resident of Glens Falls, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Granville Center.

A memorial service at Baker Funeral Home, 11 LaFayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, will be on July 16, 2021 at 1 p.m. followed by a graveside service at St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

10 minutes of exercise twice a week may help prevent Alzheimer’s

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News