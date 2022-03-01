Marguerite A. “Peggy” LaFarr

HUDSON FALLS — Marguerite A. “Peggy” LaFarr, 86, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022, at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

Friends may call Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and to view Marguerite’s Book of Memories, please visit kilmerfunerahome.com.

A full obituary will be in a later edition of The Post-Star.