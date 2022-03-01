 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marguerite A. "Peggy" LaFarr

  • 0

Marguerite A. “Peggy” LaFarr

HUDSON FALLS — Marguerite A. “Peggy” LaFarr, 86, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022, at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

Friends may call Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and to view Marguerite’s Book of Memories, please visit kilmerfunerahome.com.

A full obituary will be in a later edition of The Post-Star.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Five life essentials that are okay to splurge on

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News