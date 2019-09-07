Margarette D. (Schonenberger) Collier
FORT EDWARD — Margarette D. (Schonenberger) Collier, 91, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 while resting at Washington Center Nursing Home.
Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will appear at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.