{{featured_button_text}}

Margarette D. (Schonenberger) Collier

FORT EDWARD — Margarette D. (Schonenberger) Collier, 91, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 while resting at Washington Center Nursing Home.

Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will appear at a later date.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments