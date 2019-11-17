{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE — Margaret Sandora, 84, of Lake George, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, with her family at her side. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury. Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Sandora as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments