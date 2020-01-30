QUEENSBURY — Margaret "Peggy" Reid, a longtime resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully with family after a long beautiful life, on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

There will be a funeral at 2 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 2, at the United Methodist Church in Glens Falls.

A full obituary to appear in Friday's edition of The Post-Star. Arrangements are under the direction of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury.

