Margaret "Peggy" Reid
0 entries

Margaret "Peggy" Reid

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Margaret "Peggy" Reid, a longtime resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully with family after a long beautiful life, on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

There will be a funeral at 2 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 2, at the United Methodist Church in Glens Falls.

A full obituary to appear in Friday's edition of The Post-Star. Arrangements are under the direction of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Reid as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News