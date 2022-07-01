ARGYLE — Margaret "Peggy" Balle, 75, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

At Peggy's request, there will be no calling hours. Graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday July 11, 2022, at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY, 12809.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.