 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Post-Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Howard Hanna

Margaret "Peggy" Balle

  • 0

ARGYLE — Margaret "Peggy" Balle, 75, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

At Peggy's request, there will be no calling hours. Graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday July 11, 2022, at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY, 12809.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How exercise snacking can help keep you in shape

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News