Margaret “Peggy” Ann Theresa Jenkins

SOUTH GLENS FALLS

Margaret Ann Theresa “Peggy” Jenkins, 67, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Friends and family may call from 4pm to 6pm on Friday, November 6, 2020 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Due to state regulations only 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Masks and social distancing are required.

A funeral mass will be held at 9am on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Michael’s Church with Rev. Guy A. Childs, pastor, officiating 80 Saratoga Ave, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Due to state regulations 75 people are allowed inside church, masks and social distancing are required.

Rite of committal will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

To view Peggy’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will follow in Thursday’s edition of the Post Star.