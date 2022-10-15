 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Margaret M. Roberts

GANSEVOORT — Margaret M. Roberts, 86, of Gansevoort, joined the angels in heaven on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at the Zion Episcopal Church in Hudson Falls.

A full obituary will be in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

