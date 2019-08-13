{{featured_button_text}}

Margaret H. Dembowski

QUEENSBURY — Margaret H. Dembowski, 99, passed away on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

Services are pending at this time.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury.

