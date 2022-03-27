 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Margaret French

  • 0

GLENS FALLS — Margaret French, 59, of Glens Falls, NY passed away on March 22, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls NY. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls, NY. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Another study is linking artificial sweeteners to cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News