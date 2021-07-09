 Skip to main content
Margaret Ellen (Ross) Kanofsky
GLENS FALLS — Margaret Ellen (Ross) Kanofsky, age 61, passed away on July 07, 2021, after a valiant battle against cancer.

Margaret’s visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday July 12, 2021, between the hours of 4 PM and 6 PM, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. The funeral service will be private, and at the convenience of the family.

To view Margaret’s Book of Memories or to post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will follow in Saturday’s edition of the Post Star.

