WARRENSBURG — Margaret D. Freebern, 75, of Sanford Street, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital following a brief illness.

Arrangements are pending and Margaret's complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.

