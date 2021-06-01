 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MARGARET ANN COGOVAN
0 entries

MARGARET ANN COGOVAN

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Margaret Ann Cogovan

QUEENSBURY — Margaret Ann Cogovan, 77, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital. A graveside service will be conducted at noon on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

Calling hours are scheduled from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury. A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of The Post-Star.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tai chi 'can mirror health benefits of conventional exercise'

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News