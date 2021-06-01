QUEENSBURY — Margaret Ann Cogovan, 77, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital. A graveside service will be conducted at noon on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

Calling hours are scheduled from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury. A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of The Post-Star.