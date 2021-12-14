Margaret A. Semanscin
HARTFORD — Margaret A. Semanscin, 79, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Friends and family may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
Services and burial will be in the spring at a date to be announced.
To view Margaret’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
A full obituary will appear at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.