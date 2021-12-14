Margaret A. Semanscin

HARTFORD — Margaret A. Semanscin, 79, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Friends and family may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Services and burial will be in the spring at a date to be announced.

To view Margaret’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear at a later date.