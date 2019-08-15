{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON FALLS — Margaret A. Lewry-Mahoney, 93, passed away on Aug. 13, 2019.

Services are pending at this time.

A full obituary will run in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury.

