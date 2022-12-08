Marcius “Marty” R. Butterfield

ARGYLE/WEBSTER — Marcius “Marty” R. Butterfield, 86, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 in Webster, NY. Arrangements are pending and in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.