QUEENSBURY — Marcie Drexel, 80, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Washington Center.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday, January 11, 2023 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, N.Y. 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place Thursday, January 12, at 11:00 a.m. at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.