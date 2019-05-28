{{featured_button_text}}

Marcia Catherine Caputo

PALMETTO, Fla. — Marcia Catherine Caputo, 73, of Palmetto, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at her home.

At Marcia's request, there will be no calling hours.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.

The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Fort Edward.

A full obituary will appear at a later date.

