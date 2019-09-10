{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — Malcolm L. Ogden Sr., 86, passed away on Sept. 9, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery.

