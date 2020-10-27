FORT EDWARD
Maisie Ruth Suddard, 87, of Fort Edward, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Glens Falls Hospital with her loving daughters by her side.
Friends may call from 4 to 6pm on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. Due to state regulations only 40 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Masks and social distancing are required. Upon arrival at the funeral home, please check in with the parking attendant.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the convenience of the family.
For online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
A full obituary will appear in a Wednesday’s edition of the Post Star.
